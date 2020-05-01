Court rules area judge abused his power

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Adams County judge abused his power in a legal dispute involving county officials.

That was the ruling Thursday by the Indiana Supreme Court, saying Adams Superior Court Judge Patrick Miller violated the Code of Judicial Conduct four times during a case between a Drug Court coordinator and county officials, according to the Journal Gazette.

He reportedly communicated regularly with the plaintiff involved in the case, and her attorney, and also threatened to hold the County Auditor in contempt unless the Auditor offered the plaintiff a settlement.

Miller has received a public reprimand as a result.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush says that Miller, who is running unopposed in the Republican Primary next month, has expressed remorse and is taking “steps to modify his conduct.”