“Mastodon Project” to appear before Plan Commission Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Something big is coming for the western boundary of Fort Wayne.

A massive 110-foot-tall industrial building is part of a proposal for 150 acres of land along U.S. 30, across from Sweetwater Sound.

The Journal Gazette reports that it’s called “The Mastodon Project,” the building would be the size of more than 10 football fields, and it would be more than twice as tall as what’s allowed on the property’s current zoning rules, but the rest of the details are unknown for now. The Fort Wayne Plan Commission is set to consider the project on Monday.

Mayor Tom Henry teased the project during last month’s State of the City address, calling it an “important moment” for the community.