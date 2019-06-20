Details behind arrests at FW Children’s Zoo released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More details have come out after a pair of men involved in a shootout ended up being arrested at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo late last week.

Formal charges have been filed against 23-year-old Travis Ladd, 27-year-old Matthew Fox Jr., and 24-year-old Jontra Clark, all of Fort Wayne.

The Journal Gazette reports the whole situation started with a shootout between Fox and Ladd at a gas station at Lima and Fernhill Friday afternoon. That led to a chase where Fox and his passenger, Clark, crashed into a utility pole, jumped a fence, and tried to blend in with the crowds at the zoo, which was where they were caught by police.

Ladd and Clark were both charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license; Clark was also charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Fox was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, being a felon carrying a handgun, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.