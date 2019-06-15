Vehicle chase involving gunfire ends with arrests at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Three men were arrested after a vehicle chase with gunfire ended with two suspects running into the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

It all started just after 1:00 p.m. this afternoon when two vehicles were found to have been shooting at each near the intersection of Wells Street and Fernhill Avenue. One of the vehicles ended up striking a telephone pole in the 3400 block of Wells Street.

Two suspects fled on foot and entered the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Zoo Officials assisted officers in evacuating some areas of the facility so that the suspects could be apprehended.

Detectives from the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit arrested Matthew Thomas Fox Jr. and Jontra Lynn Clark inside of the zoo. Travis William Ladd was also arrested outside of the facility.

After the arrest, officers recovered several items for evidence.

Ruger EC9s 9MM semi-automatic

Taurus PT111 9MM semi-automatic

19.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine

4 grams of marijuana

4 hydrocodone pills

4 digital scales

Several ceramic smoking devices

Fox is charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, carrying a handgun without a license and criminal recklessness (shooting a firearm).

Clark is charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, carrying a handgun without a license and criminal recklessness (shooting a firearm).

Ladd is charged with carrying a handgun without a license and criminal recklessness (shooting a firearm).

The case is still under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department.