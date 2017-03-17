Delphi teens’ slayings lead to numerous unrelated arrests

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) _ Indiana authorities say their investigation into the killing of two teenage girls has led them to make more than a dozen arrests unrelated to those murders.

State police Sgt. Kim Riley tells WLFI-TV around 13 people have been arrested based on pending warrants against them unrelated to the slayings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Those arrests have been among more than 300 people questioned in the killings based on tips from the public now exceeding 13,000.

Riley says some people questioned by investigators haven’t been truthful because they have criminal records.

That’s forced police to devote time to clearing them as potential suspects in the killings.

The Delphi teens were found slain Feb. 14, a day after they vanished while hiking on trails near the community.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytipcacoshrf.com.

