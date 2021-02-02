Delphi murder investigation nears four year anniversary

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police is renewing a call for tips on the murder of two teenage Delphi girls that happened almost four years ago.

The bodies of Abigail Williams and Liberty German were found near a hiking trail just outside of Delphi on February 14th, 2017.

The State Police say there is “still a dedicated, multi-jurisdictional team” working on the case every day, and they’re actively looking into every tip and lead they get. Photos, video, and audio of the prime suspect have all been released, but so far, no arrests.

If you have any info to pass along, call 844-459-5786 or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.