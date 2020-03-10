Delayed pedestrian bridge to open this summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A long-delayed pedestrian bridge that connects two Fort Wayne college campuses will open this summer.

The Parker-Cole Crossing Bridge can be seen on Coliseum Blvd., east of the intersection with North Anthony Blvd., connecting the campuses of Purdue Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech Community College.

It was supposed to open in August 2018, but the Journal Gazette reports that was put off after engineers noticed some inconsistent testing results.

Since then, a pier has been added to stabilize the bridge, and all that’s left to do is wrap up some painting and install some lighting, with mid-summer opening in mind.