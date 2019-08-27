Bridge connecting Ivy Tech and PFW still not ready for use

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A pedestrian bridge that connects the campuses of Purdue Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech Community College still isn’t ready for use.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is currently testing the bridge to make sure it’s safe, according to the Journal Gazette.

The Parker-Cole Crossing bridge, which stretches over Coliseum Blvd., was supposed to open more than a year ago but has experienced delays, due in part to the bridge’s unique design, which led to inconsistent tension test results.

Hundreds of thousands of LED lights and other finishing details are going up, but there’s no specific timeline to open the bridge just yet.