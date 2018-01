FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Defense attorney Nikos Nakos was removed from the Marcus Dansby case Friday during a trial setting hearing.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 say the court appointed two public defenders to review the case.

Dansby faces four murder counts in the deaths of three people back on Sept. 11, 2016, including an 18-year-old woman who was eight and a half months pregnant.

The is the first death penalty case in Allen County since 2006.