Dansby murder trial delayed to 2018

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man facing four murder charges – and a possible death penalty sentence – will have more time to prepare for his trial.

The defense team for 20-year-old Marcus Dansby has been granted a delay, moving his trial date from this September to February 21st, 2018, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC.

Dansby is accused of killing four people, including his ex-girlfriend and their unborn child, at a home on Holton Avenue on September 11th of last year. A 14-year-old girl was the sole survivor of the attack.

The trial will mark the first time Allen County prosecutors have sought the death penalty since 2006. His next court appearance is November 17th.