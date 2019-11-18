Plea deal for accused rapist drops sex-offenses

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): For the second time in days, a Fort Wayne sex-offender has been offered a plea deal that reduces the charges and severely cuts the jail time they face at sentencing, according to our partners in news at ABC-21.

47 year old Charles Marcum was arrested in July and charged with two counts of rape and one count of burglary after he reportedly broke into a home and raped a single mother in the same room where her child slept. Police found Marcum hiding in a closet in the woman’s home. In court this morning, Marcum accepted a deal and entered a guilty plea to a charge of unlawfully entering a residence. He could be sentenced to two and a half years, with only one year actually served behind bars if the judge accepts the terms of the deal. Sentencing is set for December 2.