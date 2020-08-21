Deep Rock Tunnel project reaches halfway point

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A big Fort Wayne stormwater project has hit the halfway mark… literally.

MamaJo, the deep rock tunnel boring machine that is digging a nearly 5-mile-long deep rock tunnel more than 200 feet underground, is halfway done, according to the City.

The project is to build a 20-foot diameter sewer tunnel to help keep an estimated billion gallons of combined sewage from flowing into the city’s rivers and funnel it straight to the city’s water pollution control plant.

The $188-million undertaking is expected to wrap up next year.