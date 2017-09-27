Fort Wayne begins drilling on Deep Rock Tunnel project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Drilling started Tuesday on a massive stormwater project in Fort Wayne.

The city started drilling for its Deep Rock Tunnel project near the intersection of Glasgow and Dwenger yesterday, but supervisor T.J. Short tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 work on getting to this point has been underway for a while:

“We’ve been doing a lot of pushing the dirt around, and demolishing buildings and getting things ready, but now we’re actually going down into the ground.”

The $188-million project, which carves a hole 200 feet deep and for five miles underground, all the way to Foster Park, is expected to reduce sewer overflows into Fort Wayne’s rivers by 90%. The project should wrap up by 2021.