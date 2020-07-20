Deadline for Parkview/Anthem deal approaching

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Less than ten days remain for Fort Wayne’s biggest healthcare group to make a deal with one of the U.S.’s biggest insurers.

If a deal is not met between Parkview Health and Anthem, the insurer’s customers will be considered “out of network” at Parkview facilities after 11:59pm on July 28th. According to a statement on Anthem’s website, the most recent meeting between the two, earlier this month, ended without a deal.

“Anthem and Parkview leaders met July 15 to discuss Anthem’s most recent proposal that was presented on July 9. Unfortunately, Parkview did not give us a counterproposal. On July 17th, Anthem presented its July 9 proposal again and outlined areas of potential compromise that if accepted, could lead to an agreement before the contract expires on July 28th,” Anthem’s statement reads.

“Parkview Health remains engaged in discussions with Anthem of Indiana,” a statement on Parkview Health’s website reads. “We are committed to finding a patient-centered solution, and we have presented Anthem with several options that will lower costs not only for patients, but also for employers.”

One of the major sticking points has been the cost of healthcare. Anthem wants Parkview to charge its patients less; Anthem says the price paid for hospital outpatient care in Indiana is 3.58 times what Medicare would have paid for the same services, and claims Parkview Health charged private insurance companies about four times what the federal Medicare program paid for the same care.