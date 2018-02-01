DCS investigation finds file problems, spike in abuse cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): A consultant group hired to look into Indiana’s child welfare system has found a couple of problems.

The Child Welfare Policy and Practice Group says Indiana lacks an automated data system that lets staff at all levels continuously monitor processes and outcomes, and the group also noticed the state has almost 17,000 abused and neglected children in out-of-home care, up more than 7,900 from just five years ago.

The Journal Gazette reports the group will be shadowing case managers in Allen County to get a better grip on what case workers are dealing with.

The review came after former Department of Child Services Director Mary Beth Bonaventura stepped down in December, accusing Governor Eric Holcomb of making policy and budget decisions that would “ensure children will die.”