Indiana child welfare chief pens scathing resignation letter

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): The director of Indiana’s child welfare agency says she’s quitting because Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration has hurt her ability to protect children.

Mary Beth Bonaventura’s resignation letter was obtained by the Indianapolis Star. She told the governor that his staff is cutting her budget and services in the midst of the opioid crisis.

Bonaventura fears “lives will be lost and families ruined” if changes aren’t made. She says chief of staff Eric Miller was placed in her office by the governor, despite having no child welfare experience.

She says Miller is “bent on slashing” the budget and putting children at risk.

Bonaventura is stepping down Dec. 27 after nearly five years as director of the Indiana Department of Child Services. She’s a former judge in Lake County.