FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The two-day sentencing hearing began Thursday for Marcus Dansby, 23, but it didn’t take a full 24 hours for him to learn his fate.

Dansby pleaded “guilty but mentally ill” last May to the September 2016 killings of three people, one of which was his pregnant girlfriend.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Dansby has been sentenced to 300 years in prison.

