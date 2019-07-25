Dansby sentencing to begin today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man facing at least 200 years behind bars for a quadruple murder will be sentenced this week.

The two-day sentencing hearing for 23-year-old Marcus Dansby starts today in Allen Superior Court, according to the Journal Gazette.

Dansby pleaded “guilty but mentally ill” last May to the September 11, 2016 killings of three people, one of which was his pregnant girlfriend. The fetus died as well, leading to the fourth murder charge. A 14-year-old was shot but survived.

The plea deal took the death penalty off the table, but Dansby will never be free again, as he could be sentenced to as many as 320 years in prison.