Dansby death penalty case rescheduled for 2019

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne death penalty case has been rescheduled to April of 2019, according to the News-Sentinel.

Marcus Dansby is charged with four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, after the Sept. 11, 2016 attack that killed Consuela Arrington, 37; Traeven Harris, 18; and Dajahiona Arrington, 18, who was eight and a half months pregnant with a boy.

Dansby is facing the death penalty if convicted.

He appeared in court Friday, one week after an Allen Superior judge said his lawyer wasn’t qualified for the case.

Michelle Kraus has now been assigned as lead attorney and former Allen County Prosecutor Robert Gevers as co-counsel. The prosecution has agreed to reset the trial for April 15 – May 31, 2019.