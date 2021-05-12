Dan Bongino to join WOWO program lineup May 24th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The search for someone to fill Rush Limbaugh’s spot on the Newstalk 1190AM/107.9FM WOWO daily schedule is officially over.

Federated Media station management announced today that conservative commentator Dan Bongino will step into the 12 pm to 3 pm weekday timeslot starting on May 24th. His first on-air guest will be former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Bongino is a radio show host, podcast host, frequent television political commentator, and New York Times best-selling author whose books about his career as a Secret Service agent include Life Inside the Bubble and The Fight: A Secret Service Agent’s Inside

Account of Security Failings and the Political Machine, as well as Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump.

Bongino was a Secret Service agent from 2006 to 2011, serving in the Obama and Bush administrations. He served as a New York City Police Department officer from 1995 to 1999 and provides expertise on international security and political strategy for national news outlets such as FOX News.

RELATED: Dan Bongino speaks with Fort Wayne’s Morning News host Kayla Blakeslee

Bongino holds an MBA from Penn State University and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the City University of New York.

“We are excited to start a new era on WOWO,” said Program Director Mike Ragz. “Dan has been the most-requested host to take over for Rush, based on a listener survey, so we are happy to partner with Dan and make it happen.”

The Dan Bongino Show will replace the Rush Limbaugh Show, which has featured a rotation of guest hosts after Limbaugh’s death in February due to lung cancer.