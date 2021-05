As heard during “Fort Wayne’s Morning News,” Kayla had the pleasure of welcoming Dan Bongino to the WOWO family as the new voice that will greet listeners from Noon to 3 P.M. beginning on Monday, May 24th, 2021. Bongino talked with Kayla to talk about the honor of taking over the time slot that was held by the late Rush Limbaugh for the better part of three decades.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.