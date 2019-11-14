Curtis Hill announces re-election campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Republican Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is running for re-election in 2020.

Hill announced his re-election campaign this morning in a video posted on YouTube:

Hill’s past couple of years have been contentious, after several women, including a state lawmaker, accused him of groping them at an Indianapolis bar, and fellow Republican Governor Eric Holcomb called for him to resign.

A special prosecutor in the case chose not to file any charges. Hill blamed the media in part for the controversy, and continued that in his campaign announcement:

“At a time when freedom and our way of life are under attack, I’ll continue to work with President Trump, and others, on important issues facing our nation and state,” Hill says. “I’ll never back down from partisan attacks, the media, and even Republicans embarrassed to defend our values.”

Hill was elected Indiana’s 43rd Attorney General in 2016 with “the most votes received by any candidate in the state’s history,” his announcement points out.