Crews respond to fire at Canterbury Green Apartments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another fire at Canterbury Green Apartments.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to the apartment complex at about 7:45am today to deal with a fire that started in a first-floor apartment but spread from there, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

There’s currently no word on injuries.

It’s, unfortunately, familiar news for Canterbury residents: six months ago, 22 apartments were destroyed in a separate fire at the complex.

