Crews respond to fire at Canterbury Green Apartments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another fire at Canterbury Green Apartments.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to the apartment complex at about 7:45am today to deal with a fire that started in a first-floor apartment but spread from there, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.
There’s currently no word on injuries.
It’s, unfortunately, familiar news for Canterbury residents: six months ago, 22 apartments were destroyed in a separate fire at the complex.
