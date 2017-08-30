Canterbury Green Apartments seeks donations for tenants displaced by fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A lot of Fort Wayne residents are starting over after a fire at Canterbury Green Apartments Tuesday morning left them with nothing, damaging 22 apartments.

Apartment District Manager Jackie Belton says the staff at Canterbury Green is hoping you’ll help those people out by donating furniture, toiletries, or anything else you have around the house:

“We’ve had 20-foot ‘pods’ delivered here, so we can house donations of any sort. We don’t have any specific requests at this time, we just want any and all donations,” Belton says. “Everyone’s very upset. We do have an apartment for them to move into, but they have nothing to move into that apartment with.”

They’ve also set up a GoFundMe account if you’d like to give cash toward the effort. You can find that account here.