Crews reinstall “Christmas on Broadway” tree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On November 22nd, a 40-foot Christmas tree was lit near downtown Fort Wayne to kick off the holiday season.

But a mere five days later, it was on the ground, as strong winds with gusts over 60 miles per hour swept through and took down the Colorado Spruce outside of the Shine and Hardin offices on Broadway.

Crews showed up this morning to put it back in place, and Steve Shine tells WOWO News that surprisingly, no major damage was done to either the tree or its decorations.

The tree was part of the annual Christmas on Broadway event, which typically draws several thousand people for the tree-lighting ceremony.