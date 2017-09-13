Crews monitor for hot spots after northern Indiana fire

LAGRANGE, Ind. (AP) _ Fire crews are monitoring for hot spots after a downtown business building collapsed during a fire in northern Indiana.

RELATED: Hwy 9 CLOSED in downtown LaGrange due to large fire, boil water advisory issued

The fire broke out Tuesday morning in LaGrange and fire crews from several surrounding communities joined in trying to get it extinguished. They worked through the night and remained on the scene on Wednesday morning to ensure it doesn’t rekindle.

The roof and front facade collapsed from a building housing a Family Dollar store. The fire spread to a sporting goods retailer in the row of older buildings across the street from the LaGrange County Courthouse in the town about 40 miles east of South Bend.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. A boil-water advisory was issued as the town faced low water levels.