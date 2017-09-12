Hwy 9 CLOSED in downtown LaGrange due to large fire, boil water advisory issued

By
Kayla Blakeslee
-
0
919

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Avoid the area of Spring and Detroit Streets in downtown LaGrange as multiple police and fire crews are on the scene working a large structure fire.

The flames broke out around 11:00 a.m., Tuesday inside the Family Dollar Store directly east of the courthouse in downtown LaGrange.

Steve Engleking works nearby and tells WOWO News, the building has collapsed as of roughly 3:00 p.m., Tuesday. He says fire departments from Sturgis, Middlebury and multiple others are still on the scene.

Highway 9 through LaGrange is also closed due to the structure fire from US 20 all the way through downtown. To make matters worse, the entire town of Lagrange is now under a water boil advisory due to low water levels as crews continue to battle the blaze.

Stay tuned to WOWO as we will continue to have live updates throughout the afternoon.

