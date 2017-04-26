Creighton Ave. to be closed for Bowser Building demo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Beginning Thursday, April 27, Creighton Avenue will be closed to traffic between Holton and Bowser Avenues due to demolition of the Bowser Buildings.

The closure is necessary due to the demolition project. There will be a marked detour using Anthony Boulevard, Pontiac Street and Hanna Street.

Weather permitting work will be completed on Friday, April 28.

City officials had agreed to stop demolition of the buildings last month while a nonprofit preservation group, called Indiana Landmark, worked to find out if it could either buy the property or find a developer to do so. However, the McMillen Foundation, the owner of the buildings, decided that it’s their desire for the buildings to be demolished.

