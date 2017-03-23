Demolition of Bowser Buildings to resume Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new twist in the fate of a downtown Fort Wayne landmark.

City officials had agreed to stop demolition of the buildings earlier this week while a nonprofit preservation group, called Indiana Landmark, worked to find out if it could either buy the property or find a developer to do so… but now it’s a moot point.

City spokesman John Perlich tells WOWO News the city has been notified by the McMillen Foundation, the owner of the buildings, that it’s their desire for the buildings to be demolished, and that work to do so will resume next week.

The site, which used to be the home of the city’s Police Department, will eventually be used for recreation purposes by the Renaissance Pointe YMCA.