County officials question Electric Works developers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The developers of downtown Fort Wayne’s Electric Works project sat down with Allen County officials yesterday to press for more local funding support.

The developers didn’t make any specific requests of the Allen County Council Thursday morning, but after Mayor Tom Henry suggested a $12-million gap in local funding could come from the County, that was the obvious topic of discussion.

The Journal Gazette reports that council members spent a half-hour asking numerous questions of the developers, including how to justify spending tax dollars collected from rural residents on something that mostly benefits Fort Wayne.

The developers say the attention the project would draw would lead to a “variety of opportunities” for county residents. So far county officials seem split on the idea.