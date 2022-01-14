County further limiting COVID rapid tests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An ongoing shortage is limiting COVID-19 tests in Allen County again.

After announcing on January 4th that they would be limiting rapid tests to those 18 and younger as well as symptomatic individuals 50 and older, now the Allen County Health Department says rapid tests won’t be offered at all at their public testing site at 5750 Falls Drive in Fort Wayne starting Tuesday, Jan. 18th, due to a state shortage.

Rapid tests will be given today to those who qualify while supplies last, and the slower PCR tests will still be available to anyone, regardless of age or symptoms. Those tests usually take 3 to 5 days before results are available.

There are almost 30 testing sites elsewhere in Allen County, and more than 650 throughout the state.