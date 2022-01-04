County Health Department moves to limit rapid COVID tests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Health Department is making some changes to their COVID-19 testing practices.

Moving forward, the Health Department will be limiting rapid tests at its public test site on Falls Drive to those 18 and younger as well as symptomatic individuals 50 and older. PCR tests will continue to be available for everyone, regardless of age or symptoms, and results for those will take two to three days.

Administrator Mindy Waldron says they’re scaling back the rapid tests because they’ve been seeing supplies “dwindle without replacement, and this will allow the Department of Health to conserve some resources.”

More than 77,000 Allen County residents have so far tested positive for COVID-19 – about 41,000 through PCR testing and 36,000 via rapid testing.