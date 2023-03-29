County Commissioners release statement on TRAA funding request

ALLEN CONTY, Ind. (WOWO) – With Fort Wayne City Council approving a recent request for funding from Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, the Allen County Commissioners have released a statement.

In a release Wednesday, Commissioners said they received a request for funding from TRAA Executive Director Joel Benz on February 22, with the letter outlining the need and itemized steps taken to improve services and improve transparency and timely reporting.

The release went on to say the following,

“The Commissioners are in regular communication with TRAA leadership and are taking all information under advisement. They continue to monitor the ambulance service’s efforts toward financial stability and solvency and will help in ways that make sense for the health of the county, fiscally, but also the safety and security of all Allen County residents.”