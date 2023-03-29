Funding Request From Ambulance Authority Granted By City Council

By
Michael McIntyre
-
Photo Supplied/Three Rivers Ambulance Authority

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Fort Wayne City Council has granted the $3 million funding request from Three Rivers Ambulance Authority in a need to fill a financial shortfall.  According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, Fort Wayne City Council voted to pass the resolution unanimously following a presentation from TRAA Executive Director Joel Benz where he discussed their funding and says their numbers continue to improve as well.

A resolution was introduced to city council that would approve a funding agreement between the City and TRAA.  Councilman Russ Jehl says he’s hoping this is going to be a one-time request coming from TRAA and went on to say that the ambulance provider needs to be self sustainable with these funds and held accountable in the future.

