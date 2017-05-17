Councilman supports Lutheran buyout effort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One Fort Wayne city official is weighing in on a local physicians group’s move to buy the Lutheran Health Network.

Around 300 doctors are a part of this reported buyout, which includes backing from a private equity firm, coming less than a week after the network’s owners, Community Health Systems, announced plans to invest $500-million into upgrades at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and other facilities.

City Councilman John Crawford tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he hopes the buyout succeeds.

“Since CHS aquired Lutheran Health Network, we’ve seen a decline in investment in the local hospital, renovations, equipment, and recruitment of the doctors the hospital needs.”

Crawford, who works as a radiation oncologist for Lutheran, says if the buyout does happen, any profits the health network makes can be invested in Fort Wayne instead of shared with a parent company.

“Right now, the profits made here are going throughout the whole system, because the whole system isn’t doing well.”

Crawford says both sides are in talks now.