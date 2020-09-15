Council to hold final vote on launching Electric Works investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A final vote is expected tonight on whether or not the Fort Wayne City Council will move forward with an investigation into just what happened with the Electric Works deal.

Last month the City Redevelopment Commission made the decision to pull out of a deal with RTM Ventures to develop the former General Electric campus near downtown Fort Wayne, right when RTM says it got the final funding commitment it needed.

That move has been followed with both sides blaming the other for the breakdown, as well as Mayor Tom Henry declining an invitation to appear before the Council to explain what happened. He did appear on Fort Wayne’s Morning News the morning after the Commission made its decision to give his side of the story; click here to listen.

The Council passed a preliminary vote on the investigation last week on a unanimous vote; if it moves ahead, ABC 21 reports that a three-person panel would have 60 days to look into what happened.