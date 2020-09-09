Council votes to proceed with investigation into Electric Works fallout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council is moving ahead with a probe into the sudden end to an economic development agreement with the developers of Electric Works.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the Council passed a proposal by Councilmen Tom Didier and Glynn Hines to investigate why the City’s redevelopment commission suddenly pulled out of the deal with RTM Ventures, withdrawing $62-million in public funding, last month. RTM says they were blindsided by the move, and Didier tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that many on the Council felt the same way.

“RTM has put an immense amount of blood, sweat, and tears trying to get this project off the ground and to think there was basically only one week that they could’ve easily taken the opportunity to get with the administration and say ‘look we got our financing in place’,” Didier said.

“One thing I’m curious about is when was the decision made to terminate and we believe it might have been much sooner than July 30th or Aug 3rd board meeting and that there were backroom conversations,” Hines said.

City attorney Tim Haffner said during last night’s meeting that the city had lost confidence in RTM and would not entertain another deal with the developer, telling the Council that it’s “time to move on.”

