Council, FWCS members propose income tax increase for Riverfront work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Would you be willing to pay more income tax to help fund riverfront development? A group of local officials are hoping so.

Fort Wayne City Councilmen John Crawford, Tom Didier, Tom Freistroffer and Glynn Hines joined Mayor Tom Henry and officials from Fort Wayne Community Schools for a press conference at Citizens Square this afternoon to propose a .15% increase in the city’s local income tax.

They say the increase would bring in almost $10-million a year, not only for the riverfront project, but also for sidewalk repairs. The average household would pay an additional $6 per month.

