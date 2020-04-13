Coroner: one death in fatal house fire ruled a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner has ruled that one man’s death in a fatal fire last week was a homicide.

Marcos Ildefonso Casares, 37, homeless, was killed from multiple gunshot wounds and his manner of death was ruled a homicide. This is the 11th homicide in Allen County in 2020.

Doak Stanley McBride, 51 of Fort Wayne, and Kyle Gregory Call, 32 of Fort Wayne, also died. Their causes and manner of deaths are both pending the final autopsy report.

The Fort Wayne police and fire departments were called to a fire on Friday, April 10 at 1:09 a.m. in the 1800 block of Rosement Drive.

One victim was pulled from the house and later died at a local hospital, while the other two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.