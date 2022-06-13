Coroner: missing man drowned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says a man who was found in a pond after he had been reported missing drowned.

Steven Edward Clemmer, 81 of Fort Wayne, was found in a pond behind the 1700 block of Woodland Crossing back on June 8. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was competed, and his cause of death was drowning, and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

Clemmer suffered from Alzheimer’s, and a Silver Alert was issued after his disappearance.

The drowning is still under investigation.