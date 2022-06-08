Coroner identifies victim in 2021 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who died from her injuries due to a 2021 shooting.

Jordan Young Chin, 21, was found unresponsive in an apartment in the 1200 block of Fairfield Avenue on Feb. 15 of this year at about 3:05 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chin was the victim of a shooting on Nov. 7 of last year when she was shot multiple times by an unknown gunman. She was admitted to a nearby hospital and was under a physician’s care for an extended time until she was released back for continued recovery, according to the coroner’s office.

Chin’s autopsy has been completed, and her cause of death was due to complications from gunshot wounds, and her manner of death has been ruled a homicide.