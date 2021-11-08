Police investigating after shooting victim shows up at hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is in critical condition after being shot yesterday, but Fort Wayne police currently have more questions than answers in her case.

Police were notified by the staff at Parkview Hospital on Randallia Drive that a woman with gunshot wounds to her abdomen and leg showed up at the emergency room at about 11:50pm Sunday. She apparently drove herself to the hospital, but was unable to talk much about the shooting, such as where it happened or who was responsible.

She was transferred to another hospital for surgery. Her injuries were described as “life-threatening.”

If you have any information on the case, call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free and anonymous “P3 Tips” app.