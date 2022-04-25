Coroner identifies four children who died in mobile home fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the four children who died in a mobile home fire last week.

The children died in a mobile home fire in the 4700 block of Grassy Lane back on April 21. Firefighters were called to the scene that morning and found the mobile home engulfed in flames. The victims were found once the fire was under control.

Matthew Damron, 10 of Fort Wayne, Johnnie Mann-Goff, 5 of Fort Wayne, Jefferson Goff, 3 of Fort Wayne, and Rosalynn Goff, 2 of Fort Wayne all died in the blaze.

The coroner’s office says all four died form smoke inhalation and thermal burns. The manner of death for the victims is pending investigation.

The fire remains under investigation.