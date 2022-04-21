Four children dead in mobile home fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Four children died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to the 4700 block of Grassy Lane at just before 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, the mobile home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say four children were found dead inside the home, while four adults were able to get out of the blaze. The adults were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Officials say this is the first fatal fire in St. Joe Township since the Fort Wayne Fire Department took over fire coverage in the area in Jan. 2019.