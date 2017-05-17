Coroner: driver in I-69 crash has died

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The driver of a semi involved in a crash that blocked I-69 just outside of Fort Wayne last week has died.

The Allen County Coroner says 45-year-old Bruce Lynch of Anderson was killed in the crash, which happened at 5:00 a.m. May 9th at the 293 mile marker, in a construction zone southwest of Fort Wayne. Lynch had been driving northbound when his vehicle went off the road and hit a concrete divider, then a bridge support.

The crash remains under investigation by Allen County police, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office.