FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A portion of Interstate 69 was shut down completely due to an early morning crash just outside of Fort Wayne.

Police say a semi was the only vehicle in the crash, which happened shortly before 5:15am at Mile Marker 293, about 3 miles south of the Fort Wayne GM Plant. One person was seriously injured.

All northbound lanes of I-69 have been closed while emergency crews cleared the scene. Police expect to re-open the lanes by 8am, according to INDOT.