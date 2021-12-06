Coroner: bodies found in garage a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has ruled the deaths of two men found in a garage Friday as homicides.

RELATED: Men’s bodies found inside Fort Wayne garage

The coroner’s office and Fort Wayne Police were called to the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue Friday at 2:25 a.m. for a shooting investigation. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Brendan Steave Cole, 19 of Fort Wayne and Juan Jose Ramirez, Jr., 16 of Ypsilanti, Michigan each died due to multiple gunshot wounds, and their manner of deaths were homicides.

The shooting is still under investigation.