Men’s bodies found inside Fort Wayne garage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating after the bodies of two men were found inside a garage on Fort Wayne’s near-north side.

Police were called to a home in the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue, just east of the split of Coldwater Road and Clinton Street, at 2:24am Friday. There they found both men down in a garage; they were both declared dead at the scene.

Police are asking witnesses for details and trying to figure out just what happened. If you have any information call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” App.