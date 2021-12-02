Copley chosen for SACS board

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The man chosen to replace Tom Rhoades on the Southwest Allen County Schools board might be familiar to voters.

That’s because 60-year-old Doug Copley ran for that seat, against Rhoades, in 2014. Now he’ll complete his term, after the remaining board members voted him in Wednesday. The Journal Gazette reports that their vote was unanimous.

Rhoades moved out of the school district and had to resign last month as a result.

Emery McClendon, Jeff Maines, and Vincent Bloomfield were also finalists for the seat. A full term in Copley’s seat will be up for election next fall.