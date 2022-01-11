Convicted armed robber sentenced to more than two decades in Federal Prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 27 year old Brandon Collicott of Fort Wayne was sentenced to 21 years in prison for a 2018 armed robbery spree.

Man arrested after streak of gas station robberies

Collicott was sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and will also serve three years of supervised release. He will also pay $400.00 in restitution.

Prosecutors say that during the evening hours of January 21, 2018, and into the early morning hours of January 22, 2018, Collicott robbed four gas stations in Fort Wayne while armed with a firearm.

For at least some of the robberies, Collicott was accompanied by another male. Collicott did not get more than a few hundred dollars at any of the gas stations. At the time of his apprehension, law enforcement recovered the loaded firearm used in the robberies.